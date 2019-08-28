Cabinet decision on motorcycle e-hailing seen from safety aspect — Loke

SEREMBAN: The Cabinet’s decision on allowing motorcycle e-hailing recently is seen from the overall safety issue, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

“Even though there are parties who expressed their concerns and opposition to the decision, we are also looking from the safety angle in that it is an opportunity for us set up a safety framework to ride motorcycles safely including motorcyclists involved in delivering food, documents and so on, which is so far unregulated,” he said.

He said for example, there is no safety framework to regulate motorcyclists in food delivery in the country has so far.

Anthony said there were many complaints on such motorcyclists riding too fast and dangerously as they are pressed for time.

“As such, the government has decided to allow motorcycle e-hailing by taking the opportunity to formulate new regulations.

“So we will take the approach similar to regulating car e-hailing for motorcycle e-hailing including food delivery by discussing the matter with various road safety agencies and bodies,” he told the media after attending the Commuting Safety Support Programme – CSSP at Wisma TNB here yesterday. — Bernama