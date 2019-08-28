CM thanks Finance, Education ministries for proceeding with repair of dilapidated schools

KUCHING: Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed his appreciation to the Federal Finance and Education ministries for the commencement of the projects to repair dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

The chief minister said this in a statement issued by his office today after a briefing by the Technical Committee on the Implementation of Dilapidated Schools Redevelopment in Sarawak under the RM1 billion allocation.

The committee under the joint chair of the Public Works Director-General and State Public Works Director comprises among others the Federal Education Ministry, the Divisional Secretary of Development, Permanent Secretary of Sarawak’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research, State Financial Secretary, Sarawak Education director and the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU).

“He wishes to extend his appreciation to the committee members; Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Education for their commitment to ensure that the redevelopment initiative is duly implemented for the benefits of the students,” the statement read.

It added that the process of tendering out the works had just begun and the committee will submit the progress report to the State-Federal Development Committee chaired jointly by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Works Minister Baru Bian.

Abang Johari said in the statement that the redevelopment projects shall be implemented until the end of December this year.

On Monday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the Sarawak Public Works Department had the tender for seven schools had been advertised and that the tender for another 30 schools would be issued at the end of October 2019.

The 37 dilapidated schools submitted by the state government through the Education Department are:

1. SK Kujang Mawang, Serian

2. SMK Balai Ringin , Serian

3. SK Anchi, Miri

4. SK Beluru Central, Miri

5. SK KG Baru, Kapit

6. SK Abun Matu, Belaga

7. SK Abang Amin, Maradong

8. SK Nanga Tada, Kanowit

9. SMK Rosly Dhoby, Sibu

10. SK Nanga Gayau, Betong

11. SK Melugu, Sri Aman

12. SK Nanga Meluan, Julau

13. SK Pendam, Samarahan

14. SK Sg Sepiring/Sg Tepus, Selangau

15. SK Nanga Machan, Kanowit

16. SK Grogo, Bau

17. SK Kpg Senari, Kuching

18. SK Lebur Remun, Serian

19. SK Tebelu, Simunjan

20. SK SLDB No.1, Mukah

21. SK Sg Tisang, Bintulu

22. SK Sg Setiam, Bintulu

23. SK Bario, Baram

24. SK Sambir, Samarahan

25. SK Long Pelutan, Baram

26. SK Kuala Serupai, Tatau

27. SK Labang, Sebauh

28. SK Nanga Kesit, Lubok Antu

29. SK Kambug, Padawan

30. SK KG Bobak/Sejinjang, Bau

31. SK Ulu Kakus, Tatau

32. SK Sg Lemaus, Subis

33. SK Long Busang, Belaga

34. SK Adin, Sarikei

35. SK Raba, Simunjan

36. SK Bulan Jeragam, Simunjan

37. SK Hj Junid, Saratok

The state Education, Science and Technological Research Ministry had identified the 37 as critically dilapidated schools in a list of 1,020 schools in Sarawak that needed repairs.