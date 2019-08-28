Cuepacs: Public sector staff in need of better protection

SIBU: Government agencies are encouraged to set up their respective Workers Health and Safety Department Committee to safeguard the welfare of their staff.

In making this call, Congress of Unions for Employees in Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) deputy president Mohd Shaman Jaes points out that the

health and welfare of the employees are not just their physical well-being, but also their mental well-being.

However, he also observes that some government agencies fail or refuse to acknowledge

the need to set up such a committee.

“They don’t see the importance of it,” he spoke at the ‘Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Course-Series 2-2019 (Sarawak)’ at a hotel here Monday night, where Social Security Organisation (Socso) Sibu manager Tan Phang Chia, Cuepacs deputy finance secretary Mohd Razali Singah, and Cuepacs Sarawak chairman Ahmad Malie were also present.

Adding on, Mohd Shaman believed that public sector employees should be better protected from all risks during their working hours.

He also noted that the number of public sector employees had increased following the growth of the general population.

About 60 personnel from various local government’s departments and agencies took part in the course.