Energy supply talks at final stage

Brunei looking into opportunities to obtain ‘greener energy’ such as hydroelectricity from Sarawak

KUCHING: The energy supply negotiation between Sarawak and Brunei is currently in the final stages, says Brunei’s Foreign Affairs Minister II Dato Seri Setia Awang Erywan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Mohd Yusof.

Without disclosing any details, he says Brunei is studying the opportunities to obtain ‘greener energy’ such as hydroelectricity from Sarawak.

“The energy supply is still sufficient in Brunei, but we are developing new industries and also expecting the people’s needs to increase in the future, so we are looking at options,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa

Malaysia in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

In June this year, Sarawak Energy Berhad said it expected to export electricity to Brunei and Sabah under the Borneo Grid by the end of 2022.

Its group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili said the connection to Brunei could be realised earlier due to the proximity of Miri to the sultanate.

He told a business update for the media that the export of power to Brunei could be done anytime after the signing of a power exchange agreement, adding that he expected 300MW to be supplied for a start.

Meanwhile, on road accessibility, Awang Erywan said Brunei had received an explanation from Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak regarding its plan to construct a new road into the sultanate.

“We will study the plan (for the new road). We are looking at new possibilities to bring both sides closer,” he said.

Awang Erywan pointed out that the purpose of his courtesy call on Abang Johari yesterday was to continue fostering the good relations between Brunei and Sarawak.

“Besides having good relations, we also need to have good business relations, so that everyone will benefit.

“Our discussion includes exploring opportunities between Brunei and Sarawak, like what investment opportunities are available and what can be done in other industries such as agriculture, connectivity, ICT and so on,” he said.

Awang Erywan was accompanied by Brunei’s Finance and Economy Minister II Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, and Foreign Affairs Ministry acting deputy director Awang Aizul Sofrin Dato Paduka Abdul Aziz for the courtesy call.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, together with the assistant ministers of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, as well as the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng, were also present.