Explore medical service industry – CM

KOTA KINABALU: The medical service industry in both public and private sectors is something that can be explored in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said Sabah has been dependent on the export of a few commodities, and it is timely to expand its economy into a wider base, such as the service industry to allow for more job opportunities.

“If we are looking at medical supplies or services in Sabah, we have been importing it, and, in fact, we are paying a high price for it.

“Why don’t we start exploring, not only providing medical services but maybe we produce our own medicine,” he said.

Shafie made the suggestion when launching the Certified Sterilization Service Centre (CSSC) at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP).

The sterilization centre, which was completed earlier this year, is a joint venture between Warisan Harta Sabah Sdn Bhd and SINA SterilGamma Sdn Bhd, which aims to facilitate the best quality sterilization services for the healthcare industry.

According to Shafie, the setting up of CSSC, hopefully, will reduce the cost of sterilizing services and also to save time.

“I believe, with the setting up of this centre, it will create job opportunities and side business along the way of its operations. I also see some potential not only in sterilization service but many other aspects which we need to look into, such as improved systems in medical facilities, including experts, medical and equipment.

“This kind of centre should be in various cities in Sabah, such as Tawau, Sandakan and Keningau,” he added.

Also present at the event was Warisan Harta board member Datuk Pengiran Hassanel Pengiran Mohd Tahir.

In his speech, Hassanel said the establishment of the centre is timely, as it augurs well with the rapid growth of many new privately-owned and government healthcare facilities as can be seen in the city of Kota Kinabalu in recent years.

He added that it also provides job opportunities to local Sabahans, upskilling training programme for any government or private hospital CSSU department personnel, which could contribute further towards building the required competencies or skilled human capital that is required to support the growth of healthcare support services industry in Sabah.

“We are also very grateful to the state government for the recent resolution on seven issues of MA63, including empowerment on healthcare matters.

“We are hopeful for more good things to come in the near future, especially budget allocations for both state and federal governments to support government hospitals and to push for more outsourcing plan for hospital CSSC to an independent,” said Hassanel.