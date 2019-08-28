Federal, Sabah ministries need to work together for people’s benefit – Zuraida

KOTA KINABALU: Synchronisation is needed between the federal Ministry of Housing and Local Government and its counterpart in Sabah, so that the people here could benefit from the same opportunities as at the federal level.

Its minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin, said key areas to focus on had been identified during a courtesy call on Sabah Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Jaujan Sambakong, yesterday.

“A few things need to be synchronised in terms of ministry duties at both the federal and State levels, particularly involving issues on housing, solid waste management and development.

“Synchronisation is needed for a more holistic approach instead of the piecemeal method. This is especially relevant as Sabah has a lot of potential to generate revenue and improve the economy, as well as contribute to the country’s income,” said Zuraida.

In order for synchronisation to happen, the minister said a workshop would be held for officials and officers from relevant departments to meet and discuss the way forward without overlapping duties.

She also highlighted the need to move towards new technology, especially with regard to waste management.

“Among the things we could do is adopt the waste-to-energy (WTE) method to eliminate landfills. A few new sites have been identified as potential landfill areas but if we could adopt WTE instead, there would be no need for that. Not only would WTE be more environmental friendly, it would also save cost and be more effective,” she said.

In terms of housing, Zuraida said both ministries should work together and strategise to push for affordable housing, on a rent-to-own basis. A comprehensive plan needed to be discussed as well as holistic planning for a five-year period, executed based on priority, she added.

“There are a few legislations at the State level which require synchronisation with the federal government, to ease the process of loan application. Sabah has its own legislation, which is why collaboration and cooperation is important so that the people could still reap the same benefits as at the federal level.

“I would also like to urge Sabahans to apply for loans via the credit community under the Sabah Ministry of Housing and Local Government, if they face any trouble. We want the people to approach the credit community as it is more consumer friendly compared to loan sharks.

“This is because applying for loan from loan sharks does not have any protection, whereas loan application under the credit community is protected. Therefore, it is not only more secure but also more reliable,” said Zuraida.