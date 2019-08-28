Happy 98th Birthday, Abang Salahuddin!

Former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng and his wife Toh Puan Norkiah celebrated his 98th birthday yesterday with multiple cakes during a special dinner at Kampung Muara Tebas, Kuching.

Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus and Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri are at front second and third right. Over 100 guests attended the dinner.

The first person ever to serve as Head of State twice in his illustrious career, Abang Salahuddin was Head of State from 1977 to 1981, and again from 2001 to 2014.

Born in 1921, Abang Salahuddin was active in state politics, forming Barisan Pemuda Sarawak (BPS) and Barisan Rakyat Jati Sarawak (BARJASA) and acted as a representative of the Melanau community to the Cobbold Commission during the years preceding the formation of Malaysia.

He was also State Public Service Commission chairman during his time in public service.