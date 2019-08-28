Jackpot! RM2 Supreme Toto ticket nets Sabah housewife RM41.45 million

KUCHING: A housewife from Sabah has become a multi-millionaire after winning the Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot on Aug 21 of RM41.45 million.

In a press statement from Sports Toto Malaysia today, the 54-year-old lucky winner, when collecting the winnings with her husband and daughter at their head office in Kuala Lumpur, said she was not aware that she had won the jackpot on Wednesday (Aug 21) as she only checked the ticket using the CheckWin machine at an outlet on Saturday (Aug 24).

“This great news had caused me a few sleepless nights after finding out that I am the winner of the RM41.45 million jackpot. As a housewife, playing lotto games is my favourite pastime as I enjoy mixing and matching numbers, although I only bet occasionally when I follow my husband to buy numbers,” she said.

The winner said the set of winning numbers (1, 9, 12, 17, 28 and 38) was derived from a combination of some auspicious numbers and the birthdays of her family members.

“I still do not know what to do with the newfound wealth. I think I will share it with my husband and children,” she added.

By spending only RM2 on a Supreme Toto 6/58 ticket, the winner won a whopping RM41,450,150.65.