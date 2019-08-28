Jazz Band Search finalists to vie for spot at festival

MIRI: A total of four local bands will be competing this Friday for a slot to perform at 3rd Kuching Waterfront Jazz Festival (KWJF) from Sept 27 to 28.

The four bands, Jazzanova, The Fingerprints, Sang Timur and SL2J will perform starting 7pm at Poolside Pavilion of Grand Margherita Hotel Kuching. Admission is free.

“This year’s talent competition is looking for creativity, originality and composition to select a winning band to perform at the upcoming Kuching Waterfront Jazz Festival,” said a spokesperson for the organiser in a statement

yesterday.

Organised by the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), the jazz festival aims to develop and nurture local Sarawak musicians.

KWJF 2019 will see local Sarawak talents performing alongside musicians and performers from around the region such as Ning Baizura (Malaysia), Harvey Malaihollo (Indonesia), Sitti Navarro (Philippines), Dave Brewer & The DooDaddies (Australia), Dawn Wong & The Shanghai Jazz Club (Singapore).

Meanwhile in Miri, a KWJF Jazz Roadshow will be held on Saturday (Aug 31) 6.30pm at Matahari Poolside Hut, Miri Marriott Resort & Spa with Sabahan duo Asif & Rene as well as Kuching jazz band Swaiv. Admission is free. The audience stand a chance to win prizes in a lucky draw.

Festival tickets are now available at Grand Margherita Hotel and online at www.kuchingwaterfrontjazz.com.

For more information, call 082-555189, Place Borneo Sdn Bhd (the official event management company for KWJF).