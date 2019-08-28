Julaihi visits road project in Kapit

KAPIT: Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi yesterday made a site visit to the proposed Jalan Nanga Menuan/Nanga Setepus (Phase 1) project near here.

He was accompanied by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development permanent secretary Datu Safri Zainudin and Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta.

At the site, Julaihi was briefed on the road project by Louis Jonathan, an engineer from state PWD Central Region.

Julaihi said the purpose of his visit to the project site was to meet the contractor and obtain feedback from the local people on the progress of the road construction.

Saying he was very happy to see a big crowd of local people welcoming him, Julaihi called on them to fully cooperate with the contractor and resolve any differences or issues arising from the road project amicably through consultation so that the project can completed on schedule.

“This is one of the road projects financed by the GPS government to link the rural people,” he said.

Borneo Assets Sdn Bhd is the contractor for the road project.

Among those welcoming Julaihi to the site were Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit, Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut, Borneo Assets CEO Dato Wensel Atos and local community leaders.

Later, Julaihi visited the proposed road and bridge across Sungai Kapit to link SK Sungai Kapit to the main road, Jalan Bukit Goram.

They then drove to Song and thereon took a speedboat to Sibu.