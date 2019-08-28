KUCHING: Graduates of Sarawak Agriculture Institute are urged to keep abreast of technological developments to ensure improved personal productivity and agriculture productivity.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Abdul Rahman Ismail, in making the call, said graduates of the Institute must also strive to become highly competitive and highly committed human capital in carrying out whatever job or enterprise.

He said graduates need to be helpful and committed to facilitate and bring benefits to others.

“I understand that this year’s graduates are the first batch to follow the Agricultural Certificate Programme Supplementary Module under the Sarawak Agriculture Institute Graduate Marketability Programme in March.

“During the programme, graduates were exposed to aspects such as Precision Farming, use of global positioning system (GPS) and drone, Business Plan Design and E-Commerce,” he said at the 14th Sarawak Agriculture Institute convocation in Semongok here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman believed the programme was designed to ensure that graduates of Sarawak Agricultural Institute gain knowledge that is in line with technological developments.

He said the programme would be improved to ensure it has significant impact on the quality of Sarawak Agricultural Institute graduates.

He noted that to date, the marketability of Sarawak Agricultural Institute graduates was above 85 per cent.

“This high percentage has proven that the Agricultural Certificate Programme is still relevant and contributes to the nation’s talent.

“Therefore, the graduates of the Agricultural Certificate Programme should be thankful for their success to date and should translate their gratitude to positive attitude in advancing the agricultural sector whether working for wages or as entrepreneurs,” he said.

Some 100 graduates – 60 male and 40 female – received their certificates after successfully completing their two years of study for the 2017/2019 Session.

Sarawak Agriculture Department acting director Dr Alvin Chai was also present.