LONGi to have more than 3,800 workers by year end

KUCHING: LONGi Kuching solar module plant here will have a workforce of over 3,800 employees by the end of the year, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“We are very proud of the rapid expansion of LONGi module plant in Kuching and they are still going to further expand,” said Awang Tengah in a brief interview after leading a delegation from Brunei to visit the plant at Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone, Jalan Usaha Jaya here yesterday.

Out of the total workforce, Awang Tengah pointed out more than 700 of the employees are degree or diploma holders while 99 per cent are locals.

LONGi Technology (Kuching) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Ngieng Sii Jing told reporters there are still

plenty of opportunities for LONGi investment in the industrial zone with another factory currently in the midst of being set up to boost their production capability.

“Total investment to date had already reach RM1.6 billion and we are putting in another RM500 million worth of investment this year to reach RM2 billion in overall investment in just over three years,” said Ngieng.

With the setting up of the new factory soon, Ngieng said the company is now employing another 800 employees with a forecast workforce breaching the 4,000 mark in total manpower by early next year.

Among those in the delegation from Brunei were Second Minister of Finance and Economy Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Dato Erywan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Mohammad Yusof.