Mahathir says wife has recovered from food poisoning

HANOI: Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, has recovered from mild food poisoning but is resting in a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Mahathir, who concluded his three-day official visit to Vietnam Wednesday, said he will go straight to the Prince Court Medical Centre to see her upon his return to Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Siti Hasmah, who was scheduled to accompany Dr Mahathir on the Vietnam visit, was admitted to the hospital last Monday.

“She (Dr Siti Hasmah) has recovered but remains in the hospital,” said Dr Mahathir, adding that he will visit her at the hospital once he returns to Kuala Lumpur.

“I miss her … we have been married for 60 years. Some people have a large-scale wedding and after two years they get divorced,” he told Malaysian journalists after concluding his official visit to Vietnam.

A separate programme had been arranged for Dr Siti Hasmah in Vietnam. She was to have also visited the Vietnam National Academy of Music. – Bernama