Man gets 20 years, 15 strokes for raping teenage niece

KOTA KINABALU: A 29-year-old man was slapped with 20 years’ jail plus 15 strokes of the cane for raping his teenage niece.

Sessions Court judge Elsie Primus passed the sentence on the man yesterday, after finding him guilty of the offence at the end of a full trial.

In her decision, she held that the prosecution had successfully proved the case beyond reasonable doubt against the accused on the said charge.

The accused had raped his 13-year-old niece at a house in a village of Kudat at 3 pm in early September, 2017.

The offence was framed under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 30 years, and whipping of not less than 10 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

In mitigation, counsel Pg Amli Naroufe Pg Nohin, who defended the accused, prayed for leniency and applied for a stay of execution, pending an appeal at the High Court here.

However, deputy public prosecutor Rustam Sanip urged for a deterrent sentence to be imposed against the accused.

He said the accused had committed a very serious offence against a minor who is the daughter of his elder brother.

Rustam also read an impact statement by the victim which stated that she was emotionally disturbed ever since the incident happened and led her to consider ending her life.

The court dismissed the application of stay of execution and ordered the accused to serve jail sentences starting from yesterday.