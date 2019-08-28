Mavcom to draft consumer protection code suited for civil aviation in Sarawak, Sabah

MIRI: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) will come out with the suitable regulations on the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC) for the civil aviation industry in Sarawak and Sabah next year.

According to Mavcom director of consumer affairs Pushpalatha Subramaniam, the commission is in the process of developing suitable consumer protection code that would be ‘friendly and practicable’ to the civil aviation industry in Sarawak and Sabah.

“The situation in Sarawak and Sabah is very different, where the civil aviation industry facilities, particularly the short take-off and landing airports (STOLport) are unable to support for the implementation of MACPC.

“We are now in the effort of visiting all the STOLport facilities in both states and get a clear picture on the ground by getting feedback from the industry and the surrounding people as well,” she told reporters during a briefing on MACPC (Amendment) Code 2019 at Pullman Waterfront Miri Hotel yesterday.

Mavcom was established on March 1, 2016 under the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015.

Pushpalatha said being an independent entity, Mavcom was tasked with regulating the economic and commercial matters related to civil aviation in Malaysia.

“The roles of Mavcom differ from those of Ministry of Transport (MoT) and the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA). The MoT is responsible for industry policy-making and government-to-government discussions, including spearheading bilateral or multilateral negotiations on traffic rights; the DCA shall continue to regulate the technical and safety matters pertaining to Malaysia’s civil aviation industry.

“Our mission is to promote a commercially-viable, consumer-oriented and resilient aviation industry in Malaysia. We regulate all economic and commercial aspects of Malaysia’s civil aviation industry such as the licensing of commercial air services, running ground-handling and aerodrome operations, allocating air traffic rights, managing public service obligations, monitoring slot allocations for airline operators, setting airport charges, overseeing industry competition, offering consumer protection, resolving service provider disputes and advising the Minister of Transport on economic matters.”

Such efforts, she pointed out, was in line with Mavcom’s goal of establishing a competitive framework set to promote a healthy, stable and suitable commercial environment for the civil aviation industry in Malaysia.

In 2016, Mavcom introduced the MACPC, which came into effect in July that year.

The code, containing a set of guidance regarding passenger’s rights, was the first in the Malaysian aviation industry.

It came out following extensive engagement with the relevant stakeholders and was adapted from several international guidelines such as the ‘Montreal Convention 1999’, and the ‘International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)’s Core Principles on Consumer Protection’.

Since implementation, Mavcom has obtained much feedback from consumers.

In May this year, the commission announced that some changes were being in the MACPC – as a result of the feedback from consumers and also consultations with aviation players in Malaysia.

The amendments to the code are slated for further enhancements and protection to the travel rights of consumers.