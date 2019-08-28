MetMalaysia issues advisory on tropical storm Podul

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on a tropical storm (Podul) which is expected to hit Sabah waters.

In a statement last night, MetMalaysia said strong winds and rough seas are likely to occur approximately 1168 km Northeast of Kudat.

As of 8 pm, the tropical storm is located about 140 km southeast of Luzon, Philippines and moving west-northwest at 35 km per hour.

The speed of the tropical storm could reach 65 km per hour, MetMalaysia said. – Bernama