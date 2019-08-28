Mother of girl in fake Matang abduction case under probe for child abuse, says DCP

KUCHING: The mother of one of two girls, who faked their abduction here recently, is being investigated for child abuse, Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato’ Dev Kumar M. M. Sree said today.

He said the probe was based on the girls’ allegation that they had staged the abduction at Jalan FAC in Matang on Sunday because they wanted to escape the woman who allegedly abused them.

“We will investigate based on the claims made, if it’s true or not,” Dev Kumar said when met after an event organised by the Customs Department at Wisma Kastam Medan Raya here this morning.

Meanwhile, Dev Kumar said the 20-year-old woman who lodged the fake police report on the abduction of her 17-year-old sister and their 10-year-old niece would be charged soon.

“My IO (Investigating officer) is on it now and she should be charged soon,” he said, adding that making a false or fake report is chargeable under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of six months and a fine of RM10,000.

Dev Kumar also reminded the public to check their facts before they share anything on social media because unverified news could cause panic.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old woman caused a stir in Sarawak when she lodged a false police report claiming that she saw her sister and niece being pulled into a white van by two masked men.

After uncovering the truth, police found the two girls safe at their friend’s house.