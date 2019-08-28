Negative influences new form of colonisation – MP

KOTA KINABALU: Negative influences are the new form of colonisation that must be curbed and avoided, said Kota Kinabalu member of parliament Chan Foong Hin.

Speaking at the Kota Kinabalu level Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang programme held at SJK (C) Lok Yuk Likas yesterday, Chan explained that this was the new form of colonisation by the west.

He also said that the younger generation must be made aware of the contribution of their predecessors to attain the freedom they now enjoy.

“We need to inculcate the spirit of freedom through first class thinking and defend the independence fought for by our heroes in the past,” he said.

He said that the independence now enjoyed by the nation had enabled the country to experience growth, with various infrastructures and public amenities being made available.

Chan also said that in conjunction with the upcoming Merdeka Day celebration and Malaysia Day, various programmes have been planned.

He said that there would be marching during Merdeka Day which falls on August 31.

“The celebration this year is themed ‘Sayangi Malaysia, Malaysia Bersih’ which stresses that Malaysia focuses on unity and the spirit of love for peace and prosperity.”