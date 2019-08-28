New SMC chairman asked to resolve perennial issues

SIBU: New Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting has been called on to solve the town’s perennial issues such as flooding, drainage, and road maintenance.

Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang said in a press statement on Monday that the issues were not easy to address given the natural environmental factors of peat soil and sinking ground.

She pointed out that a large section of the drainage system in her constituency was built over three decades ago.

“Many parts have collapsed. They are no longer serving their purpose, and in some areas, they have even become a hindrance when they collect rainwater that has accumulated in blocked drains,” she said.

Chang said this was unhygienic and also created breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

“Although the ongoing construction of culvert and covered drains along Pedada and Langsat roads is commendable, this is only a small part of the many areas which need construction works to resolve the drainage problem in Sibu, and in particular, in Bukit Assek constituency.

“In fact, SMC should present a master plan to the Ministry of Local Government for the whole drainage system in Sibu to be reconstructed,” she said.

According to her, drainage construction at Langsat Road was halted last week.

“I hope the construction would resume and be completed on time,” said Chang.

She noted that SMC had put in place some good bylaws, pointing out they should be enforced strictly to make Sibu a cleaner and better place.

“The recent bylaws of no littering, no stray dogs, and no smoking in public places are good policies,” she said, but pointed out the lack of regular enforcement.

“There is no point coming up with new rules and regulations if the council does not enforce them,” she said.

According to her, this gives the impression that SMC is not keen to enforce the bylaws because it does not want to incur the disapproval and wrath of the people.

“The new council chairman has much to do. There are many local issues that require his immediate attention and action,” she added.