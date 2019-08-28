Normal for deposed party to try to weaken ruling party – IGP

PUTRAJAYA: Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said it is normal for a deposed party to try to weaken the victorious one.

“I’ve said that normally it happens like that when there’s a change in government. I am not accusing anyone but I said it is normal for things like that to happen. The deposed party will try to weaken the one which won, as simple as that,” he said when asked to explain his statement made during an interview.

According to reports, Abdul Hamid was quoted in an interview with the South China Morning Post as saying that opposition parties are attempting to destabilise the Pakatan Harapan government amid a rise in racial and religious tension.

Abdul Hamid spoke to reporters after attending the Home Ministry National Day celebration. – Bernama