‘Not many young people involved in agriculture’

KUCHING: There are still not many young people involved in the agriculture sector in Malaysia and Sarawak in particular, says Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

He revealed that to date only 12 per cent of the 171,192 farmers registered with the Regional Farmers Organisation in Sarawak are youths or young people.

He attributed the lack of young people involved in the agricultural sector to several factors.

The main factor, he said, is that agriculture is often associated with difficult jobs and not providing good returns.

“Agriculture was once known as the sunset industry and is only suitable for rural people.

“However, such perception needs to be addressed so that the agriculture sector is viewed as a potential source of income that promises good returns to youth and young people,” he said at the Sarawak Agriculture Institute’s 14th convocation in Semongok here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman said in view of this scenario, various initiatives had been and would be implemented by the Sarawak government to engage youth in the agriculture industry such as Smart Farming.

He said the state government’s challenge is to position the agriculture sector as one of the most important sectors in Sarawak.

The agricultural sector, he noted, needed to undergo a transformation into a sector that is competitive, vibrant, sustainable and capable of generating job opportunities and business of high value and is innovative.

He pointed out that Sarawak imported RM4.6 billion of food compared to RM1.0 billion worth of food exports in 2017.

“This phenomenon has caused much of our country’s money to flow out of the country and it can be devastating to the country’s economy if it continues.

“Therefore, the Sarawak government has identified trade opportunities that can increase the value of food exports overseas,” he said.

He noted that among the agricultural products that have successfully penetrated the international market are durians in the form of paste.

He said a total of 100 metric tonnes of durian paste was exported to China through two anchor companies earlier this year and the volume is expected to increase to 200 metric tonnes this year.

To meet the demand, the Sarawak Agriculture Department had implemented a durian crop rehabilitation programme along with new planting in line with the state government’s intention to make Sarawak a net exporter of food by 2030, he added.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn was also present.