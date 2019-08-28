NRDA to upgrade run-down wooden jetties, walkways — Awang Tengah

MIRI: Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) will undertake to upgrade dilapidated or collapsed wooden jetties and walkways in the riverine villages of Limbang and Lawas to concrete structures.

Deputy Chief Minister and NRDA chairman Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan stated this in response to the local requests for maintenance of wooden jetties which are in urgent need of repair and upgrading.

He said this at the earth-breaking ceremony of the RM0.5-million project to build a community hall for Kampung Haji Bayan in Kuala Lawas under the Rural Transformation Programme last weekend.

Awang Tengah, who is from Kampung Dato in the area, said the concrete road linking the village to Kuala Lawas waterfront and culverts to improve drainage in the village would also be undertaken by NRDA.

“DID (Drainage and Irrigation Department) will manage the drainage project and there should be sufficient culverts,” he said.

NRDA has been allocated RM1.5 billion for 2019-2021 by the state government for over 90 projects to provide infrastructure and amenities in Limbang and Lawas districts to unlock their socio-economic potential.

Infrastructure and public amenities projects costing RM1.23 billion would spearhead this ambitious development agenda, which would be complemented by development of agriculture, livestock and fisheries (RM8.36 million), industries and SMEs development (RM18 million), tourism, social, youth and culture development (RM81.7 million) and technical training and education (RM160 million).

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said an Anjung Usahawan hawker centre would also be established here to encourage traders, particularly the younger generation, to process and sell their products locally.

He was happy that the local community in Lawas had taken up the challenge to supply ornamental flowering plants to Lawas District Council for its landscaping and beautification programme, which had brought good financial benefit to the participants.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah called on the younger generation in villages to learn from the elders in the aspect of teamwork and solidarity.

“The ageing elders will play a guiding role but it is the younger generation who must rise to transform and build on the foundation laid by their elders,” he said.

At the function, Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong relayed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s advice to be patient and wait for the nation’s financial health to improve before big projects such as Lawas airport, the bridge across Lawas river and Pan Borneo Highway to Lawas could proceed.

“I brought this issue up with him (Dr Mahathir) together with three other MPs where we all spoke, and the prime minister told us at the meeting to be patient,” he said.

He thanked the state government under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for stepping up to provide funds for GPS MPs to roll out basic infrastructure projects for their respective constituencies.

Also present at the function were Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Lawas district officer Ladin Atok, PBB supreme council member and deputy Lawas District Council chairman councillor Awangku Jinal Abidin Pengiran Jawa, Pemanca Rosli Majid, local councillors and village chiefs from Kuala Lawas and UIu Merapok.