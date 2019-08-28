PM, DPM expected to attend Malaysia Day celebration at Padang Merdeka (Video)

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail are expected to attend the Malaysia Day celebration at Padang Merdeka here on Sept 16.

Hosted by Kuching this year, the celebration themed ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih’ (Love My Malaysia: A Clean Malaysia) is scheduled to kick off with pre-performance events at 5.30pm before the main event commences at 7pm.

“We are grateful to the federal government for having the confidence in us to host the Malaysia Day celebration,” said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan during a press conference held at Wisma Bapa here yesterday.

The celebration would stage a number of presentations featuring songs and dances by well-known local and national artistes, a special showcase entitled ‘Shadow Play’, a parade of decorated vehicles and also laser lights display.

The guests-of-honour would be Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Dr Mahathir’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal, federal ministers and ambassadors from various countries would also be present.

The main programme would commence upon the arrival of Taib.

A video presentation about the formation of Malaysia would be featured and after that, the Information Department Sarawak director would present the Jalur Gemiling to Taib for the flag-raising ceremony.

Taib and other distinguished guests would then hit the drums, accompanied by a simultaneous laser lights display to launch the celebration.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Eddin Syazlee Shith said he was proud to see the preparations and the progress that went into making the national celebration a success and thus, he extended his appreciation to the Sarawak government.

Eddin added that Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) would also be holding an orchestra concert on Sept 15 ahead of the celebration.

Moreover, six specially-decorated vehicles will drive by the main grandstand – one would represent the federal government, one each to represent Sarawak and Sabah, while the rest would be from other state government agencies.

“The specially-decorated vehicles will tell a story about the formation of Malaysia and the different eras and historic events that the country has witnessed since then,” said Awang Tengah.

RTM will broadcast the Malaysia Day celebration live, with the evening programme to culminate into an eight-minute fireworks display.

Both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister will deliver their speeches during the event.

“As such, I would like to urge members of the public from all walks of life to come and witness Malaysia Day celebration at Padang Merdeka here on Sept 16,” said Awang Tengah.

Announcements related to the celebration, including scheduled roads closures, will be made from time to time.