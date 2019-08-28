RM146 mln to build, upgrade markets, stalls in rural areas – Zuraida

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government has allocated RM146 million this year for local governments (PBT) in Sabah to build and upgrade markets and stalls, particularly in the rural areas of the State.

Its minister, Hajah Zuraida binti Kamaruddin, said the ministry would also include the request to upgrade the markets in Sabah under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to ensure more allocation could be provided.

Zuraida said this after paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal here yesterday, where they discussed matters pertaining to housing, waste management and development.

She said the meeting was to explain federal policies to Shafie with hopes of fostering closer cooperation between the Federal and State Governments.

One of the issues raised was the economy of rural villagers, including the disorderly state of markets in rural areas.

“We have provided allocation to build small markets so the people can have a more organized, orderly and comfortable place to do their business and earn a living. We will focus on the development of stalls and markets,” she said.

Zuraida said the ministry also intended to implement waste-to-energy (WTE) programme for Sabah.

She said she had attended a workshop with the Solid Waste Management Department, which was tasked with formulating a holistic plan for the State.

Zuraida said Shafie had expressed the State Government’s willingness to support and cooperate with its federal counterpart.

“He (Shafie) will facilitate (federal policies) because he understands that we, the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, have to work together.”

She said Sabah had been through periods where the State had federal support and without.

“Sabah did not have federal support during the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) governance. So we hope to reinforce the cooperation between the Federal and State Governments,” she said.

To another question, Zuraida said the ministry had approved for the State Government to implement the rent-to-own scheme for the Hardcore Poor Housing Project (PPRT).