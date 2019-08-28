Sabah Bersatu leaders urged to understand party’s struggle

KOTA KINABALU: The leadership of Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) at all levels, be it state, division, branch and wings, are urged to appreciate and understand the philosophy and objectives of the party’s struggle as stated in the party constitution.

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said among matters that needed to be stressed upon is to ensure that the party’s machinery is mobilised using an inclusive approach in line with the core of the party to become a vehicle for all indigenous races.

He said in the context of Sabah, the concept of ‘pribumi/indigenous’ makes Bersatu far more inclusive because the party is open to all indigenous ethnics in Sabah.

According to him, the Bumiputera community in Sabah have more tendency of wanting to be referred to according to their respective racial identity, rather than being categorised as a Malay race.

He said this matches the government’s approach to open up space for a much open race identification in the national registration system, taking into account the ethnic diversity in that exists in Sabah.

“Therefore, the approach by Bersatu to use the concept of indigenous is an inclusive and concise approach. This is the basis of the party’s struggle, Bersatu is a platform for all indigenous races in Sabah. We must, therefore, ensure the party is mobilised according to the basis and philosophy of the struggle, apart from fighting for an agenda that brings mutual benefits for all Malaysians,” he said.

Hajiji said this is among matters that had been decided in the Sabah Bersatu state leadership meeting chaired by him at the Sabah Bersatu office at Alam Mesra yesterday.

The Sulaman assemblyman said this was also among the important messages to be delivered in the Jelajah Kepimpinan Bersatu Sabah series to all its 25 divisions in Sabah, which will begin next month.

He said Sabah Bersatu would give support and collaboration to the State Government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.