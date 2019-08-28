Sabah International Convention Centre to be ready early next year – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Haji Apdal is confident that the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) will be completed by early next year.

He said this to press members when visiting the site to see the progress of the construction, which is about 90 percent complete with finishing touches being made.

“The last time I came here was five months ago. I think the progress is fine. I think it is going well. I am confident it will be completed on time, which is early next year,” he said after his site visit.

Shafie also said that the target was to have the building completed by the end of this year and added that it was important that the building is completed soon so that events and functions could be held there.

It is only after the building is completed that the government would be able to generate income from it, he said.

Also present at the visit were Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedict, Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony, Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon, Youth and Sports Minister Phoong Jin Zhe, and Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.