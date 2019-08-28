‘Soon Koh among Sarawak’s best ministers’

KUCHING: Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais has described former Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh as ‘one of the best ministers’.

He views Wong’s resignation from the Sarawak Cabinet as ‘a great loss to the people of Sarawak’.

Nevertheless in wishing Wong all the best in his political career going forward, Naroden hopes that Wong would ‘come back to the government’s family one day’.

“You (Wong) joined politics in 1991 – the same year I did – but your political career has fared better than mine, having been appointed as the Speaker (of Sarawak State Legislative Assembly, or DUN from 1994 to 1996) and as a minister.

“To me, you are one of the best ministers. I have told people that you are the best minister in the Cabinet, and it (Wong’s resignation) is a great loss to the people of Sarawak,” said Naroden, who is the Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, during a simple farewell ceremony for Wong on Monday, hosted by the officials and staff of his (Wong’s) former ministry.

In the recent minor reshuffling of the Sarawak Cabinet, the Ministry of International Trade and E-Commerce was restructured into the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development.

Adding on Naroden said Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, has a good command of English, not to mention ‘the fact that he is a gentleman’.

He recalled how Wong had tabled many motions, taking on the opposition in the DUN.

“The DAP (Democratic Action Party) has always called you ‘King of Motions’.

“Bawang Asan is a gift to you – without you, the seat might go to DAP. It is a shame that you were with the ministry for only two years,” he said.

Naroden believed that Wong would ‘come back to the government’.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Wong said he left the ministry ‘with a heavy heart’, having held the International Trade and E-Commerce portfolio for only two years.

Nevertheless, he insisted that it was the right decision to make, stating that it would no longer be efficient for him to remain in the Sarawak Cabinet.

He thanked Naroden and former permanent secretary to the ministry Kameri Affandi for their capable leadership during the short span of two years.

“Naroden did more than what I had done for the ministry, given his vast experience in entrepreneurial and SME (small-medium enterprise) development. He helped me a lot,” stressed Wong, who added that without the capable leadership of both Naroden and Kameri, his job ‘would not have been easy’.

“Together, we strategised and implemented many projects meant to empower people to get familiar with digitalisation in doing business.

“In other words, we achieved the intended objective of the ministry despite the short span of two years. I also want to thank all the staff for their cooperation and I hope they would extend the same type of cooperation and service to (Deputy Chief Minister) Datuk Amar Awang Tengah (Ali Hasan),” added Wong.

For the record, Awang Tengah is now the Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development.

Wong said although he was no longer with the Sarawak Cabinet, he would continue serving the community as Bawang Assan assemblyman and leading Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) – of which he is the president – on the path towards new milestones.