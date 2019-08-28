Strong ties with China should be maintained — SGCCCI chief

SIBU: Ties between China and Sarawak in the field of trade have been very strong, which auger well for further cooperation between them for mutual benefit.

Sibu General Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCCI) president Dato Lau Cheng Kiong, who stated this, said the good relationship should be sustained.

“I am convinced that the General Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia would play the role of goodwill envoy and building bridges for the establishment of closer relations between the two sides,” he said.

Lau made these remarks when he officiated at an economic forum held in conjunction with the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China at Sibu UCA premises along Alan Road here.

The forum, organised by the Sarawak branch of the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce, was themed ‘China-U.S. trade war and China’s Belt and Road’.

Former deputy minister of Trade and Industries Dr Chan Soon Seng and United Overseas Bank of Singapore executive director cum head of Research Global Economic & Markets Research Suan Teck Kin were the speakers at the forum.

Lau said he expected the Chinese government and the Malaysian government to work closely towards fostering greater ties between the two nations.

“The world is changing. Global political and economic scenarios are getting more complex and ambiguous, particularly now with Donald Trump as US President,” he reminded.

Lau, however, said he had always believed that the world is a community of destiny, and the United States cannot be alone and exclusive.

“The world is always in a state of commonness, communion and common prosperity.

“The trade war, purportedly started by the United States, is a concern to many countries, especially the Southeast Asian nations.

“America’s aggressive unilateralist trade policy could adversely affect Southeast Asian nations on the global stage,” he cautioned.

Lau noted that Asean, as a whole, has leapt forward to become the world’s sixth largest economy over the past two decades, thanks to the concept of multilateral cooperation, trade liberalisation and economic integration.

But he expressed concern that the present trade war between the United States and China might drag down the global economy.

Meanwhile, Lau said Malaysia had always maintained a friendly and close relationship with China through the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative over the past six years.

He said the pace at which China carried out its ‘Belt and Road’ initiative had won the admiration of the international community.

“This initiative is highly compatible with Malaysia’s aspirations and the Sarawak economic transformation plan.

“With the development of the two countries’ economies, the two countries have developed an affectionate foundation through years of close ties, genuine exchanges and friendship.

“For the time being, the political and economic relations between Malaysia and China are strong and close. With China’s expertise and Sarawak’s resources, the two sides can work together to create huge business opportunities and lead the two sides to make greater progress in cooperation in all aspects,” he said.

Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce Sarawak branch president Datuk Lau Nai Hoh also spoke.