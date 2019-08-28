Three days left to buy flight tickets without Departure Levy

KUCHING: The Departure Levy (DL) to be imposed on all travellers according to their flight class and destinations is set to come into effect in three days.

The levy, which will take effect on Sept 1, is applicable to those travelling to ASEAN countries, with Economy class passengers being charged RM8 each and First or Business class passengers charged RM50 per flight.

Passengers travelling to countries outside the ASEAN region in Economy will be charged RM20 each, while those travelling in First or Business Class will be charged RM150 each.

Sarawak Customs Department (JKDM) Director Dato’ Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said all airline operators have been informed of the DL.

“The levy does not apply for domestic flights (within Malaysia) but meant for ASEAN and overseas trips only, based on sector, economy or non-economy.

“Those who have plans to travel by the end of the year or next year, you are not too late to purchase your flight tickets without the DL until Aug 31, as it only takes effect on Sept 1,” she said during the ‘Majlis Perhimpunan Setia dan Mesra Bill.3/2019 JKDM Sarawak’ at Dewan Perkasa, Wisma Kastam Medan Raya here, this morning.