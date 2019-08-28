Two men arrested for cheating after public confrontation in MJC (Video)

KUCHING: Two men were confronted by members of the public for allegedly cheating a 70-year-old victim of RM17,000 from his savings account, which led to their arrest by the police.

The incident was portrayed in a video that was recorded by a passerby who witnessed the commotion which took place at a commercial area in MJC Batu Kawa on Aug 27.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who confirmed the case, said both suspects were apprehended by the police at the scene at 2.30pm and brought to the Batu Kawa police station.

“At the police station, both were arrested at 3.30pm under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. They are now under lock-up at the Siburan police station pending a remand,” said Aidil when contacted today.

Members of the public confronted the man at MJC Batu Kawa after they suspected him of cheating a 70-year-old of RM17,000.

He further revealed that the first suspect is a 63-year-old jobless man from Tabuan Laru whom on previous occasions had been arrested five times for cheating and one time for going against his supervision order.

The second suspect is from Jalan Tung Hua, Sibu.

“However, we cannot verify his age or past criminal records as he does not possess a MyKad,” said Aidil.

Prior to the confrontation at MJC, Aidil said the victim was approached by three male suspects at a commercial centre in Sri Moyan, Batu Kawa at around 10am on Aug 22.

One of the suspects claimed that he had won RM300,000 from a 6D lottery but could not claim the prize as he is an Indonesian citizen.

Members of the public confronting the second man suspected of cheating the elderly victim.

“The suspect then asked the victim to claim if for him by opening up a new savings account. They brought the victim to two different banks where the victim was told to open the savings account,” he added.

After the two new saving accounts were open, the suspects told the victim to surrender the ATM cards and PIN number to them.

On Aug 26, the victim suddenly realised that a total of RM17,000 was debited from his savings account, which prompted him to lodge a police report.