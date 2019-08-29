18-year-olds can now claim their right to vote in 12th Sarawak State Elections — ERC chairman

KUCHING: Youths aged 18 and above are now eligible to register themselves as voters ahead of the 12th Sarawak State Election (PRN) which is expected to be held by early 2021.

Electoral Reforms Committee (ERC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman said this was because the Bill to reduce the voting age limit to 18, had already been passed in Parliament recently.

“Voters aged 18 and above are now accepted and it has been gazetted, so they can claim their right to be included in the electoral roll (before the 12th Sarawak State Election).

“However, it is advisable to register manually at the nearest Election Commission (EC) office or online, as the mechanism for automatic registration has not been implemented yet,” he said during a press conference after an engagement session on electoral reforms for the Sarawak state-level at Pustaka Negeri here yesterday.

Abdul Rashid also said that any individuals who failed to update their address in their Identification Cards at the National Registration Department (NRD) before the 12th State Elections may not have the opportunity to vote.

“If your current address is in Johor Bahru, and failed to be updated to reflect your birthplace before the 12th State Elections, then you cannot vote. This is because the EC will enter the address as stated in NRD’s system,” he said. — Bernama