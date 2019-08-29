24-hour power for all Telang Usan settlements by 2021 — Rep

LONG IKANG, Telang Usan: Every longhouse and village within the Telang Usan state constituency is expected to enjoy 24-hour electricity supply by 2021.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said all 83 longhouses and villages within his constituency will be provided with electricity via solar hybrid, Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) and generators.

“As of today, more than 50 longhouses and settlements enjoy 24-hour electricity with the rest to be built in 2020 and 2021,” he said during the official launching of Sares here recently.

He also said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had directed the Ministry of Utilities to ensure no registered longhouses or settlements be left out in this effort.

At the event, Dennis announced that Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom and the state government had agreed to his request made at a gathering at Long Nakan in Ulu Baram recently to upgrade the power supply to each home from the current 2,000 watts to 3,000 watts, an increase of 1,000 watts.

“This will give enable longhouse folks to enjoy better 24-hour electricity. I, therefore, urge all villagers in Telang Usan to take care of this much-needed facility to ensure a longer lifespan,” he said.

Dennis also disclosed that there was still need for more projects to be implemented here like the much-needed water supply.

“Under the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) initiatives, a new telephone tower will also be built at Long Ikang to give better access and connectivity to the people at Long Ikang and nearby longhouses,” he said.

Roman Catholic Bishop of Miri the Right Reverend Richard Ng, political secretary to the chief minister Charles Balan Seling and PBB Telang Usan Women chief Cr Margaret Nawan were among the 300 people present at the event.