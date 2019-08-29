Are you for or against bike e-hailing? Take Miros survey

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) is carrying out a survey pertaining to the road consumers’ perceptions on the viability of motorcycle e-hailing services from today until Sept 7.

According to a statement issued by Miros today, the online survey can be accessed via http://its.miros.gov.my/kajianteksimotosikal/ which targeted the motorcyclists and members of the public to gauge the road users’ acceptance on the viability of motorcycle e-hailing services in the country covering several aspects including road safety, legislation, traffic flow, economics, social security, health, culture and shift in transportation modes.

“The findings from this study will be presented to the Ministry of Transport to outline the mechanism for the implementation of motorcycle e-hailing services in Malaysia.

“As such, members of the public are invited to participate in this study to voice their views on the implementation of motorcycle e-hailing services in Malaysia,” the statement said.

The study was carried out following the Cabinet’s decision on Aug 21 to allow for the implementation of motorcycle e-hailing services in the country based on the Proof-of-Concept (POC).

However, the decision will only be finalised after a review of other important aspects conducted. – Bernama