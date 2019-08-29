BioAlpha seeks transfer of listing to main market

KUCHING: Bioalpha Holdings Berhad (Bioalpha) has proposed to transfer the listing and quotation of the entire issued shares and the outstanding warrants of Bioalpha from the ACE Market to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

Managing director of Bioalpha, William Hon said, “The Proposed Transfer is a momentous milestone for the group. Bioalpha has been listed on the ACE Market since April 2015 and we feel the time is right for us to graduate to the Main Market, having met the criteria for the proposed transfer.shareholding spread.”

“The proposed transfer would lift the group to greater heights as we believe being Main Market-listed would accord Bioalpha with greater recognition and acceptance amongst investors, particularly institutional investors, and our stakeholders, to better reflect our current scale of operations.

“At the same time, we would also have enhanced access to the broader capital market to support our expansion plans.”

For BioAlpha’s manufacturing of health supplement operations, Hon said they will continue its endeavours to grow its product and customer base locally, as well as in its key export markets, particularly China.

“Meanwhile, for our retail pharmacy business, we remain focused on expanding Constant’s network by opening more outlets in the future. We expect sales of house brand products to improve as we add more outlets,” he added.

“Looking ahead, we are positive on making strides as we continue our endeavours to strengthen the business.”

After making adjustments to exclude non-recurring nature and items not in the ordinary business of the group, Bioalpha’s adjusted aggregate profit after tax (PAT) for the past three years amounted to RM24.4 million, with a PAT of RM10.6 million for the financial year 2018 (FY18).