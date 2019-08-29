Budget 2020: Public urged to continue giving suggestions on website

GEORGE TOWN: The Finance Ministry has urged the public to continue sending their suggestions and ideas for Budget 2020 as part of the government’s efforts to draft a people’s budget.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Wira Amiruddin Hamzah said the ministry had received many good suggestions from the public through the website belanjawan2020.treasury.gov.my since it was opened on Aug 9.

He said so far, the suggestions were not just focused on incentives from the government and tax reduction, but also how it could boost the economy.

“Usually when people make suggestions to the budget, they ask for benefits, such as cost of living, while the private sector would ask for tax reductions. But this time, we see suggestions for steps the government could take where it does not have to come up with money but would boost the economy.

“These suggestions could benefit the public. We hope this will truly be a people’s budget because the suggestions and contributions are from them,” he told reporters after launching the Penang Top Achievers 2019 award ceremony here last night.

From Aug 9 until Sept 11, the public can share their ideas or suggestions through the specific website belanjawan2020.treasury.gov.my and use the hashtag #belanjawan2020 on social media such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Budget 2020 will be tabled on Oct 11.

Amiruddin said the Government had also set up the Budget Consultation Council as the main focus group forum for non-governmental organisations and interested parties to get their feedback on the drafting of the budget,

