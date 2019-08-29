Car seriously damaged after engine catches fire at Permyjaya Road in Miri

MIRI: A car was seriously damaged after its engine caught fire at a traffic light junction at Permyjaya Road here last night.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre spokesperson, eight firefighters from Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station led by Hana Razali were deployed to the scene after they received a call on the incident at 11.19pm.

When the firefighters arrived at the scene located some 11km from the fire station, it was spotted that the fire was burning at the engine area of the vehicle.

The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire minutes later.

According to the car owner, his vehicle caught fire when it stopped about 15 meters from the traffic light near the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) Miri. He immediately got out of the car after he saw smoke and fire coming out of the car bonnet.

A guard from the institute who happened to witness the incident had earlier assisted the man in their attempt to douse the flames using a fire extinguisher.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, while the cause of fire and estimated losses have yet to be ascertained.

The operation ended at 11.52pm.