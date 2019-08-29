Dennis: Include local assemblymen, MPs for speedy implementation of National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan

MIRI: The federal government should get all rural elected state assemblymen and MPs on board for the planning and implementation of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) to ensure that it succeeds in Sarawak, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

Dennis said the vastness of the country, with East Malaysia separated by the South China Sea posed a big challenge in rolling out the initiative which was already started by the previous federal government.

“To get it to work successfully, the federal government must include local YBs in the planning and implementation process as the distance poses a great challenge in implementing the initiatives faster,” he said.

Dennis welcomed the new PH federal government’s policy of continuing this initiative and called for it to be fair and complement other projects undertaken by Sarawak, where Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari has gotten the ball rolling for the development of Sarawak’s digital economy.

“I just hope that the federal government will truly play its role as implementer of project without looking at the political inclination of a state, just like what the previous government did where it continued to bring development to Malaysia regardless of political support, “ he said.

The two-term state assemblyman also called on the PH government to look into the needs for this connectivity of the rural communities in Telang Usan and Mulu constituency.

He called for NFCP to be implemented as soon as possible so that these communities could benefit from this initiative.

The federal cabinet has approved the implementation of a RM21.6 billion national connectivity plan that gives equal access to the Internet for both the urban and rural population in an effort to reduce the digital divide.

NFCP focuses on fibre networks to enable greater digital connectivity but alternative technologies such as wireless networks and satellite technology will also be deployed wherever conducive.