‘Getaran Pertama’ film zooms on unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Axiata Group Berhad and Celcom Axiata Berhad are reemphasising the spirit of unity through a short film called ‘Getaran Pertama’.

The film chronicles the search for the first choir to sing ‘Negaraku’.

“It aimed to inculcate the sense of pride in celebrating how our rich diversity and inherent capabilities as Malaysians can be the lever that enables this young nation to soon take its place on the world stage,” Celcom Axiata Berhad said in a press release yesterday.

“Based on true events back in 1957, the film depicts the adventures of Tan Sri Ahmad Merican, Radio Malaya music supervisor, and Tony Fonseka, a music teacher and conductor, as they rise to the challenge in fulfilling a simple yet historically significant wish of our first Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman of seeing everyday Malayans – regardless of race, gender and background – perform in a national choir to demonstrate unity to herald the birth of our nation.”

The ‘Getaran Pertama Merdeka’ campaign event launched by Axiata and Celcom used creative holographic technology to bring back ‘Tony Fonseka’ directing the new generation of the choir for an encore performance of ‘Negaraku’, just as the Merdeka Choir once did in 1957.

“Malaysia has come a long way to stake her place in the region as a country of talents, capacity, creativity and industry, standing shoulder-to-shoulder today with some of the world’s most productive, visionary and stable nations. As Malaysians, we are grateful that throughout our history, we have remained a harmonious and united nation celebrating the diversity of our cultures, religions, race and creed,” said Axiata Group Berhad president and group CEO Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim.

“Axiata too can be considered a young company, having just celebrated our 10-year anniversary.

“We have grown from strength-to-strength as an iconic Malaysian company proudly flying our flag across Asean and South Asia, delivering strong performance and contributing responsibly to our operations and people.”

Celcom Axiata Berhad CEO Idham Nawawi said the film is a gift for Malaysians, and a token to remind everyone that unity in diversity is this country’s underpinning foundation to success and was built years prior to independence.

“Celcom’s journey started as the first mobile technology provider in 1988, and today we have the largest network nationwide with the widest LTE coverage in the country.

“We continuously strive to ensure an inclusive connectivity for all Malaysians, without boundaries; right from the highest peak of Mount Kinabalu, to deep in the forest of Maliau Basin. We have since been riding along Malaysia’s aspiration of uniting the nation through technology and digital innovation,” he said.

‘Getaran Pertama’ can be seen via www.celcom.com.my, as well as on national television, YouTube, and Facebook.