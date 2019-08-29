KLIA, klia2 passengers advised to be at airport four hours prior to departure during long weekend

SEPANG: Passengers travelling through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2 are advised to arrive four hours prior to departure and perform online check-in as Malaysia Airports foresees higher-than-usual passenger traffic movement from Friday (Aug 30) to Monday due to a long holiday break.

“We are expecting to see an average of 160,000 daily passenger traffic movements at KLIA during this period,” said Malaysia Airports in a statement today as the airport operator geared up for the peak travel period.

Malaysia is celebrating the National Day on Aug 31 and Awal Muharram on Sept 1.

Malaysia Airports said their 1,000 volunteer staff who had been deployed following the network failure at the airport since Aug 21 will remain in force throughout this super peak travel period.

“We remain committed to ensuring that the passenger journey is seamless,”it said.

Malaysia Airports also advised passengers to take note on the daily airspace closure at KLIA between 9 am to 10.30 am from Aug 27 to 31 to make way for the National Day rehearsals and celebration.

“Passengers should check on the latest flight schedules from their respective airlines,” it said, adding about 85 flights are expected to be affected due to the airspace closure.

Malaysia Airports said the team manning facilities at both KLIA and klia2 terminals had been put on high alert to ensure that traffic management, car park availability, washroom cleanliness and Aerotrain operations among others are well managed during the peak travel period.

“Drivers heading to KLIA are reminded to adhere strictly to the two-minute pick-up and drop-off time at the kerbside to avoid traffic congestion,”it said. – Bernama