Major road repair works at Jalan Tun Razak, users advised to be cautious

KUCHING: Road users plying along Jalan Tun Razak here has been advised to be cautious as there are milling and resurfacing works as well as concrete pavement construction on this road.

During the construction period, road users are requested to adhere to the traffic management warning signs on site, said Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak via a statement today.

Road users are also encouraged to use alternative route which is more convenient during the construction period of the project.

“Any inconvenience caused to the road users is very much regretted,” said JKR Sarawak.

JKR Sarawak said it has commenced major repair works at Jalan Tun Razak – Jalan Foochow signalised junction by using joint concrete pavement method (rigid pavement).

It is a federal government funded project undertaken by federal road maintenance concessionaire namely DAL HCM Sdn Bhd.

The repair works started on Aug 8 and is scheduled to be completed by Nov.

JKR Sarawak said the works are at stage one at the moment with physical progress of 30 per cent.

“The contractor will carry out day and night work within the working zone in order to complete the project on time.

“However, limited working area with live and heavy traffic volume and hindrance caused by underground utility cables during excavation work may affect and slow down the work progress,” JKR Sarawak said.

JKR Sarawak said besides the intervention action such as the traffic management that has been put in place during the construction work, the traffic police are also assisting to control the traffic flow during morning and afternoon peak hours.