Man charged with murder of George Tang Kee Luang

MIRI: A man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a 60-year-old businessman George Tang Kee Luang.

Zulfaldy Shafieq Ali, 27, from Jalan Bakam was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

No plea was taken from the accused.

Based on the charge, Zulfaldy was accused of murdering Tang between 2.25pm and 2.54pm on June 29, at a road near a maritime training center in Batu 1, Kuala Baram, here.

The court has set Sept 26 for case management.

The accused has been ordered to be further detained until his next court appearance.

Insp Mohd Khairi Mojd Noor prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

The court proceeding today was presided by Lower Court Registrar, Nuur Hafiza Yatim.

Tang was reported missing by his family on June 29. He was last seen at the Piasau Industrial area around 3pm.

After three days of waiting for news of his whereabouts, his family on July 2 decided to call for press conference at their residence in Lutong.

At the press conference, Tang’s family offered a RM10,000 reward to anyone with information of Tang’s whereabouts and his lorry which he drove on the day he was reported missing.

Later that day, a decomposing lower half of a man’s body was found floating in the Sungai Suai.

A sample from the body was taken and sent to the Department of Chemistry. After over a month of waiting, the result came back positive for Tang.