Najib received RM1 million special payment after retiring as PM — Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness told the High Court here yesterday that Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak received a special payment of RM1 million after retiring as Prime Minister, as provided under the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980.

Prime Minister’s Department, Finance Department accountant Natasha Rahimah Haryati Mohamad, 47, in her statement, said the special payment was made in May 2018.

She said the gift was a one-off payment upon the prime minister’s retirement.

She said Najib also received a gross monthly income of RM58,605.15 from April 2009 until May 2018, through his Affin Bank account.

The second prosecution witness said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib on the first day of Najib’s 1MDB trial, in which the former premier is facing four charges of having used his positions to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same money.

When questioned by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah representing Najib, the witness said the RM58,605. was just salary for the prime minister position.

Earlier, the witness confirmed that she was asked by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to submit Najib’s monthly salary slips and earning statements for year 2006 until May 2018.

“As Claims and Remuneration Unit chief, I am responsible for payment of salaries to civil servants and administrative staff in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

“I also have access to Najib’s annual income statements and salary slips for January 2006 to May 2018,” she said.

Earlier, the first prosecution witness, Cabinet, Constitution and Intergovernmental Affairs Division deputy secretary-general Datuk Dr Farizah Ahmad, 52, confirmed the positions held by Najib from 2006 to 2018, which included finance minister, defence minister, youth and sports minister, education minister and deputy prime minister.

Najib, 66, who is also Pekan MP is alleged to have committed the four counts of corruption at Jalan Raja Chulan branch of AmIslamic Bank Berhad, at 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011 and Dec 19, 2014.

For the 21 money laundering charges, Najib is alleged to have committed the offences at the same bank between March 22, 2013 and Aug 30, 2013.

The trial before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues today. — Bernama