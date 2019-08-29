Oct 21-24 hearing of suit against Rosmah to return 44 jewellery pieces

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here yesterday set four days from Oct 21 to hear a suit by Global Royalty Trading SAL against the former prime minister’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to seek her return of 44 pieces of jewellery sent to her for selection or for her to pay the price of all the items amounting to

US$14.79 million or almost RM60 million.

Lawyer Datuk David Gurupatham, acting on behalf of the Lebanese jewellery firm, told the media that the court also fixed Sept 17 for case management for all interlocutory applications filed by Global Royalty as the plaintiff and Rosmah as the defendant.

Earlier, the case was mentioned in chambers before judge Wong Chee Lin.

Last Feb 14, the High Court ordered Rosmah to check and confirm in seven days the existence of the 44 pieces of jewellery that were in her possession before the seizure by police.

In its suit, Global Royalty claimed that on Feb 10, 2018, it sent 44 pieces of jewellery including diamond necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and tiaras, each worth US$124,000 (RM519,183) to US$925,000 (RM3.8 million) to the defendant through hand-carry courier via its two agents.

The company said during delivery, Rosmah confirmed and accepted the terms and conditions in Memorandum No. 926 relating to the jewellery.

It also claimed that Rosmah, in a letter dated May 22, 2018, also confirmed and acknowledged receiving the jewellery but said all the jewellery were no longer in her possession, and that these had been confiscated and were being kept by the Malaysian authorities.

Global Royalty is seeking the court´s declaration that the firm is the owner of the 44 pieces of jewellery, apart from an order that ownership of the jewellery was not transferred to the defendant.

It is also seeking a mandatory order for Rosmah to provide a list of the jewellery seized, for these to be returned or for Rosmah to pay the price of the jewellery at US$14.79 million (RM59.83 million). — Bernama