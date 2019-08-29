One arrested, contraband cigarettes, alcoholic beverages seized

MIRI: A total of 81,160 sticks of cigarettes and 770.82 litres of alcoholic beverages of various brands worth RM26,758.62 with unpaid excise duty of RM69,302.08 were seized during a raid on a premises here yesterday.

Sarawak Customs Department director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said the contraband were seized by the department’s enforcement team during a raid at a premises at a premises in Piasau Jaya Industrial Estate around 12.45pm.

“The cigarettes and alcoholic beverages were found hidden in a room and inside a refrigerator,” she said in a press statement today.

Sharifah Halimah said a man was detained to assist with the investigation during the raid.

She said the case will be investigated under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967, which provides for a fine 10 times the total value of the goods or RM100,000, or between six months and five years’ jail, or both.

The public are urged to provide information to Customs Department if they know of smuggling of cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, fire crackers and drugs by calling Custom’s toll free line 1-800-88-8855 or any nearest Custom’s office or through Custom’s website http://aduan.customs.gov.my.

The department assures that the identity of complainants will be kept confidential.