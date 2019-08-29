Padawan police more prepared to handle cases involving autistic individuals

KUCHING: Padawan District Police are now more prepared to handle cases involving autistic individuals after attending an awareness talk yesterday.

The talk was officiated by Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who said the talk was delivered by representatives from Sarawak General Hospital, Kuching Autistic Association and the Sarawak Social Welfare Department.

“This programme will enable police officers to understand autism and provide them a clearer guideline on how to deal and communicate with autistic individuals,” said Aidil in a statement yesterday.

Also delivering a talk was Insp Nyaum Ringkai from the Padawan Criminal Investigations Department (CID), who explained the work procedures and investigation workflow when dealing with an autistic individual.

Held from 8am to 1pm, the talk was attended by 20 senior officers and 65 officers of different ranks from the district police headquarters.