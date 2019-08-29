Prioritise economy, reduce politicking – Mustapa

KUALA LUMPUR: The chairman of the Special Select Committee on the Budget has called for a greater focus on the country’s economy amid external headwinds.

“We want the government to give the highest priority to economic matters,” said Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

The committee submitted its Budget 2020 proposal to the Finance Ministry yesterday and also highlighted government expenses and efficiency in the proposal, he told reporters at the National Economic Forum 2019.

“We don’t have many tax proposals because the government has already said there would be no new tax measures.

“So we talked a lot about expenditure and efficiency,” he added.

The former international trade and industry minister said the government needs to engage more intensely with the private sector.

He also stressed the need for the government to reduce politicking.

“All of us need to work together. I think we have to put our differences aside. Come together to build a better Malaysia,” he said.

Earlier, during a session titled ‘Forging Business and Government Relations’, Mustapa posed a question to the audience: “Is there too much politicking in Malaysia?

Most of the participants raised their hands expressing agreement.

President of Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Datuk Soh Thian Lai said the politicking is overshadowing the country’s economic growth.

He said the government should focus on boosting growth, hasten institutional reforms, improve the well-being of the people and industries as well as bolster confidence among local and international investors.

Soh also expressed hope the government would introduce a clear investment policy to attract both domestic and foreign direct investments. – Bernama