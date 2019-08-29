

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on a tropical storm Podul, expected to hit Sabah waters.

MetMalaysia in a statement issued this morning, said the tropical storm was moving west of Sabah at a maximum speed of up to 83 kilometres (km) per hour.

“Based on observation at 8 am this morning, the tropical storm is located about 722 km southeast of Hanoi, Vietnam, and approximately 1,305 km northwest of Kudat, Sabah.

“It could cause strong winds and turbulent seas over waters off Sabah,” the statement said. – Bernama