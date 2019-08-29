Teen drowns in Asajaya after falling into water while painting floodgate

KUCHING: A teenager drowned after falling into a river created by the Ketup Drainage and Irrigation Department floodgate at Kampung Sambir, Asajaya intersection today.

The victim, 17-year-old Iswandi Kadir, was a contract worker who was painting the floodgate when he slipped and fell into the water below.

According to information received from the Bomba Operation Centre the victim fell at 10.20am.

His body was later recovered an hour later, after the Bomba Water Rescue team used a grappling iron to find and retrieve the unfortunate teen.

Rescue personnel have handed over his body to the police for further action.