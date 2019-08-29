Tellian rep: Budget for Free Breakfast Programme should be better used to repair dilapidated schools

SIBU: A Sarawak lawmaker believes that the federal government should allocate the budget for the Free Breakfast Programme (PSP) in primary schools to repair dilapidated schools instead.

Tellian assemblyman Yussibnosh Balo said by saying so, he did not mean that the Free Breakfast Programme is not a good programme, just that he felt that money should be better used to repair dilapidated schools.

“Rather than just give free breakfast, that money is better to be used to repair the dilapidated schools. If the budget is used to repair dilapidated schools, all students will benefit from it,” he said.

Besides repairing schools, Yussibnosh said the allocation could also be used for other needs such as repair of school infrastructure.

Last Monday, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik announced that about 2.7 million pupils in government and government-aided primary schools will receive free healthy breakfast when the 2020 school session commences.

It was reported that the government will have to spend between RM2 billion and RM3 billion annually on the programme, depending on the menu.

Meanwhile, on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, Maszlee said the ministry is looking into a suitable cost of implementing the programme.

A special committee is also to be set up to discuss in detail the allocation to be utilised, including the use of funds from the soda tax revenue.