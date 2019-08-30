Awg Tengah eyes collaborations with Brunei

KUCHING: Potential collaborations between Brunei and Sarawak in agriculture and livestock, telecommunication and energy supply sectors were discussed during a meeting between a Brunei ministerial delegation and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan yesterday.

The Brunei ministerial delegation was jointly led by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II of Brunei Darussalam, Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam Dato Seri Setia Awang Erywan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Mohd Yusof, according to a statement from Awang Tengah’s ministerial office.

Earlier on, they paid a courtesy call on Awang Tengah who is also the Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development and Second Minister of Urban Development and Resources.

The Brunei ministerial delegation members were briefed by permanent secretary to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, Datu Liaw Soon Eng, on business and investment opportunities in Sarawak.

The Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak also briefed them on the new road alignment from Brunei border to the proposed bridge in Limbang.

In attendance were assistant ministers of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Malcolm Mussen Lamoh and senior officers of the ministry, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Sarawak Energy Berhad.